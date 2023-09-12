Amendments to the Alcohol Ordinance on the Monroe City Council Agenda Tuesday

The Monroe City Council will have its September 2023 regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 12, in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Amendments to the alcoholic beverages ordinance are on the agenda for a vote. These is a follow-up after the top was raised at the March City Council meeting by Councilman Larry Bradley and was put on the agenda in April where it was discussed in length, but no vote was taken. The ordinance has since been amended and will be voted on tomorrow.

City Hall is located at 215 N Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows. Click or tap on this link for more information on the agenda items.

CALL TO ORDER

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. August 8, 2023 Council Minutes

b. August 24, 2023 Council Minutes

c. July 18, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

d. July 25, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM Public Presentation(s)

a. Citizen Recognition Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS City Administrator Update Assistant City Administrator Update

IV. NEW BUSINESS

1 Public Hearing(s)

a. Traffic Pattern Change

b. Southview Drive Cul-de-sac

c. Request for 4-Way at South Madison Avenue & Vine Street New Business

a. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – 1312 Monroe LLC

b. Preliminary Plat – Vines of Monroe

c. Approval – Traffic Pattern Change

d. Approval – Southview Drive Cul-de-sac

e. Approval – 4-Way at South Madison Avenue & Vine Street

f. 2nd Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #17

g. 2nd Reading – Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance Amendment

h. Resolution – GEFA Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan DW2021017

Amendment

i. Appointment – Downtown Development Authority & Convention & Visitors

Bureau Authority & Urban Redevelopment Agency

j. Approval – Indigent Defense Representation Agreement

V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION Personnel Issue (s)

VII. ADJOURN

VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION Monthly Central Services Report Monthly Code Report Monthly Economic Development Report Monthly Finance Report Monthly Fire Report

2 Monthly Police Report Monthly Solid Waste Report Monthly Streets & Transportation Report Monthly Telecom Report Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report