Amendments to the Alcohol Ordinance on the Monroe City Council Agenda Tuesday

The Monroe City Council will have its September 2023 regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 12, in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Amendments to the alcoholic beverages ordinance are on the agenda for a vote. These is a follow-up after the top was raised at the March City Council meeting by Councilman Larry Bradley and was put on the agenda in April where it was discussed in length, but no vote was taken. The ordinance has since been amended and will be voted on tomorrow.

City Hall is located at 215 N Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows. Click or tap on this link for more information on the agenda items.

CALL TO ORDER

  1. Invocation
  2. Roll Call
  3. Approval of Agenda
  4. Approval of Consent Agenda
    a. August 8, 2023 Council Minutes
    b. August 24, 2023 Council Minutes
    c. July 18, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes
    d. July 25, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes
    II. PUBLIC FORUM
  5. Public Presentation(s)
    a. Citizen Recognition
  6. Public Comment(s)
    III. BUSINESS ITEMS
  7. City Administrator Update
  8. Assistant City Administrator Update
    IV. NEW BUSINESS
  9. Public Hearing(s)
    a. Traffic Pattern Change
    b. Southview Drive Cul-de-sac
    c. Request for 4-Way at South Madison Avenue & Vine Street
  10. New Business
    a. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – 1312 Monroe LLC
    b. Preliminary Plat – Vines of Monroe
    c. Approval – Traffic Pattern Change
    d. Approval – Southview Drive Cul-de-sac
    e. Approval – 4-Way at South Madison Avenue & Vine Street
    f. 2nd Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #17
    g. 2nd Reading – Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance Amendment
    h. Resolution – GEFA Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan DW2021017
    Amendment
    i. Appointment – Downtown Development Authority & Convention & Visitors
    Bureau Authority & Urban Redevelopment Agency
    j. Approval – Indigent Defense Representation Agreement
    V. DISTRICT ITEMS
  11. District Items
  12. Mayoral Update
    VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION
  13. Personnel Issue (s)
    VII. ADJOURN
    VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION
  14. Monthly Central Services Report
  15. Monthly Code Report
  16. Monthly Economic Development Report
  17. Monthly Finance Report
  18. Monthly Fire Report
  19. Monthly Police Report
  20. Monthly Solid Waste Report
  21. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report
  22. Monthly Telecom Report
  23. Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report

