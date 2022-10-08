Amendments to the city’s occupational tax is on Monroe City Council agenda Tuesday

The city has not updated its business occupational tax ordinance in over 25 years… until now. There will be a second reading of the updated occupation tax ordinance “In order to reflect the city’s ability to serve each business in a fair and equitable manner based on scope of needed services of subject businesses,” according to the agenda item on Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting. The new method is the gross-receipts method instead of fixed rate which, officials admit, will be pretty confusing. It also is expected to make for a higher tax payment than is currently levied as well as differences in the amount of tax due based on whether or not a business is in the downtown area.

The October City Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at City Hall on N. Broad Street in Monroe. The community is invited to attend. The full agenda follow:



I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. September 13, 2022 Council Minutes

b. September 29, 2022 Council Minutes

c. September 13, 2022 Executive Session Minutes

d. August 16, 2022 Planning Commission Minutes

e. August 23, 2022 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes



II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Presentations

a. National Hospice and Palliative Care Month Proclamation

b. Mike Parker – Years of Service Recognition

c. Special Presentation

2. Public Comments



III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Utilities: Approval – Engineering Services for Jacks Creek WPCP Antidegradation Analysis



IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe



V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearings

a. Redistricting Ordinance to Amend Charter

b. Taxation Ordinance Amendment

2. New Business

a. Final Plat Approval – Double Springs Church Road – Rowell-Still Family Partnership

b. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Walton Truck Stop

c. Appointment – Planning Commission

d. Resolution – City of Ethics Recertification

e. 1st Reading – Short-term Rental Ordinance Amendment

f. 2nd Reading – Redistricting Ordinance to Amend Charter

g. 2nd Reading – Taxation Ordinance Amendment



VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update



VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Real Estate Issue (s)



VIII. ADJOURN



IX. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Economic Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report