American Legion Post 233 had a ceremony Saturday in honor of Veterans Day

LOGANVILLE, GA (Nov. 12, 2023) – As has become customary, the City of Loganville and American Legion Post 233 partnered again on Nov. 11, 2023 to bring a special Veterans Day ceremony to local residents. This is the 14th time this ceremony has been hosted at the Post.

The guest speakers for the event included local veteran Melissa Music and Col. Bruce Chick U.S. Army (Ret.) Senior Army Instructor, JROTC. Following the Wreath Laying Ceremony, and the Retirement of the Colors, Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles invited attendees to a luncheon provided by Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

If you missed the ceremony, you can view it in its entirety at this link on Youtube.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

