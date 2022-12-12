American Legion Post 233 is searching for owner of a Marine Corps ring

Photo from American Legion Post 233 Loganvile Facebook page

Ring was found in Snellville grocery store and turned into the post

LOGANVILLE, GA — The American Legion Post 233 Loganville is looking for the owner of a Marine Corps ring that was found recently at a Snellville grocery store. According to a post on the American Legion Facebook page, the ring was found at the Lidl grocery stone in Snellville

“It is a silver ring with the Marine Corps insignia on top, and designs featuring Iwo Jima on one side and Tun Tavern (a tavern in Philadelphia considered the birthplace of the Corps) on the other,” according to the 11 Alive News. A similar ring is on offer through the United States Navy Memorial Ship’s Store. “Please help us find the Devil Dog or the family it belongs to!”

If you know who the ring belongs to or how to help locate the owner, post in comments on the post at this link.