American Legion Post 233 present Active Shooter – Gun Talk 2023 on Saturday

The American Legion Post 233 in Loganville is hosting an active shooter survival class beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Post 233 is located at 4635 Highway 78 in Loganville.

Law enforcement officials ask:

Are You Ready?

Would You Know What to Do?

Topics on the agenda include safety inside businesses, churches, schools, home defense, gun safety, gun rights, and the Active Shooter Program.

Guest Speakers include:

Loganville Police Department – Chief Dick Lowry

Walton County Sheriff Department – Major Scott Whisnant

National Active Shooter Program – Captain Todd Hood – Johns Creek Police Department

For more information contact Stan Mauldin at 770-978-1739 or email dsmauldin@aol.com

“When the time to perform arrives, the time to prepare has passed.”