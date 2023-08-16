American Legion Post 233 seeks vendors for 2 upcoming Arts & Craft fairs

American Legion Post 233 in Loganville is looking for local arts and craft vendors, and business owners, for two upcoming craft fairs.

The first one if the Fall Craft Fair scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. This will be followed on Dec. 2, 2023, again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the traditional Christmas Craft Fair.

Tables still available. If you are interested you are asked to email mdolan2804@gmail.com or go by Post 233 for a sign-up sheet and then drop it off at American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, Ga. American Legion Post 233 is located at 4635 Athens Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052.

Tables are $50 for each fair. Call 770-466-4728 or email mdolan2804@gmail.com for more information.