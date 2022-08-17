American Legion Post 233 seeks vendors for Arts & Crafts Business Expo

Proceeds support the American Legion Post 233 Homeless Veterans Assistance Program

American Legion Post 233 in Loganville is looking for local arts and crafts vendors, and business owners for its Flea Market Arts and Crafts festival and business hiring event. Local vendors are asked to come out and display your products and services. The proceeds will help support Post 233’s Homeless Veterans Assistance Program.

Tables still available. If you are interested you are asked to email Serviceofficer@gapost233.com or go by Post 233 for a sign-up sheet and then bring it by the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, Ga. Mon, Weds-Friday 5 pm to 9pm, or Sunday afternoon 12 – 4pm. For more information: https://fb.me/e/2t0dedFWZ. American Legion Post 233 is located at 4635 Athens Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052.

And on the day, which is Saturday, Aug. 27 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the community is invited to stop by and be part of the fun. There will be helicopter rides, BBQ, raffles and more.

Call 770-466-4728 or email serviceofficer@gapost233.com for more information.