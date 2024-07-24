American Red Cross to host blood drive at Piedmont Walton July 30

The American Red Cross needs everyone to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

Piedmont Walton Hospital and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital’s medical office building in suite 100. Locally, it’s important that people donate blood to increase the supply across the country and close to home. All blood types are needed, but O negative is needed the most as it’s the universal blood type— meaning anyone can receive it— and is most frequently used during an emergency when time is critical.

There are appointments available now to donate and walk-ins are also welcome. To make an appointment online, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Piedmont Walton Hospital

2151 West Spring Street

