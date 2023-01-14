Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.

“I have begged and pleaded and have done what I could, as quickly as I could, while facing this unprecedented intake,” Wise said on Friday. “Now I beg the rescues to help us out and get these dogs out when we open again on Tuesday.”

Without somebody stepping up to give them that rescue or home, they are in danger of euthanasia. Click on www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on each. At this link you can see those who have been saved. If you are in a position to help, you can save a life today.