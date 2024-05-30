Anita Davis named to Troy University Provost’s List

TROY, AL (05/30/2024)– Anita Davis of Loganville, GA, has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

