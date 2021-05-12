Anna Habegger Named to President’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (05/12/2021)– Anna Habegger, a Senior Middle School Education major from Loganville, was among approximately 665 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.