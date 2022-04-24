Anna Habegger, of Loganville, hired before graduation by Ralph Chandler Middle School

GREENVILLE, SC (04/20/2022)– Anna Habegger, a senior pursuing a Bachelors degree in Middle School Education from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a middle school math teacher at Ralph Chandler Middle School in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Habegger is a resident of Loganville.

