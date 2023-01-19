Annual Chocolate Crawl in Social Circle is Feb. 9

As the season of romance approaches, Social Circle Downtown is again giving locals the opportunity to get enjoy the official taste of romance at the annual Downtown Social Circle Chocolate Crawl from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2023. This annual event began in 2020 and is now tradition.

You’re invited to stroll through beautiful downtown Social Circle for the annual Chocolate Crawl!

“Date night or girls night out, this is the perfect opportunity to grab dinner at one of our downtown restaurants then do some valentine’s day shopping while collecting a yummy treat,” the Facebook event reads.

Participating businesses will be tagged in a post the week of the event and will have a bright red heart in their windows letting you know they are active participants!