Annual Easter Egg Hunt at McDaniel Tichenor House is this Sunday

With Easter coming up, resident are invited to “Hop into Spring” with Monroe Junior Service League’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at McDaniel-Tichenor House.

“Join us for a day of egg-citing fun and sweet surprises on March 24th at the McDaniel-Tichenor House,” the MJSL noted on it’s Facebook page. “Don’t miss the chance to snap self-serve photos with the Easter Bunny and hunt for colorful eggs filled with delicious candies! Let’s make memories together and celebrate the joy of Easter!

The event takes place from 3 – 4 p.m. with staggered times based on age starting at 3:30 p.m. The McDaniel-Tichenor House is located at 319 McDaniel Street in Monroe.

