Annual Open House at the Factory at Walton Mill scheduled for Sunday

The perfect place to be if you’re planning a wedding this year

A wedding in your near future? If so, you don’t want to miss the Open House from 1 – 4 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 4, at The Factory at Walton Mill at 600 South Broad Street, Monroe. The Factory is an event venue, located at the historic Walton Mill.

Click or tap on the flyer above for more information.

The Factory is hosting a free open house of the venue space for three hours to give the community the opportunity to see what it has to offer. At the same time it is also hosting several wedding vendors to give visitors the chance to meet with some of the vendors you will be looking for to help you host your upcoming party or wedding.

