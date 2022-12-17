Annual Toy GiveAway to children in need in Monroe Saturday

There is a Christmas Toy Giveaway from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Monroe. Hosted by the L & J Harris Kids Foundation, this annual event will take place at 437 Ash Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Donations of toys were made by the Monroe Police Department and the Toys for Tot Atlanta Division.

There will be games and a bouncy house and hot dogs and hamburgers will be served. If you have a child that needs a special blessing this Christmas, this is an opportunity to help him or her receive one.