Annual Wing Fling returns to Loganville May 7th

Now in its seventh year, the annual Loganville Wing Fling is back next month. Whether you’re a culinary expert or just somebody who enjoys good food, good music, and a whole lot of fun, you’re invited to again be a judge in this very popular event. The inaugural event in 2015 was touted as a resounding success and organizers say it only gotten better, year after year.

To be a judge – all you need is a ticket. You can see from this Youtube of the inaugural event, it was a fun time for all.

The event is a collaboration between the City of Loganville and the Loganville Rotary Club to raise money for local charities. All the funds raised go back into the local community

This year’s event is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 7. if you believe you know the taste test to select the award-winning wings, you can be a taste judge. Entry to the event is free, but tickets to taste and be a judge are $20, kids for unlimited rides are $10.

There will be music, games, entertainment and more — including the ever popular Chicken Dance Contest. For more information on this event visit www.wingfling.org.