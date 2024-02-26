Breaking: Apartment fire in Loganville in the early hours of Monday results in two fatalities

LOGANVILLE, GA (Feb. 26, 2024) – Two woman died in a fire at the Mews apartment complex in Loganville in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

According to Brett Fowler, public information officer for the City of Loganville, the call came in to dispatch at 1:23 a.m.

“When emergency personnel arrived on scene it was determined the fire was coming from an apartment at 303 Meadows Drive. Multiple apartment units were evacuated due to heavy smoke,” Fowler said. “Upon entry two victims were discovered.”

The two victims have been identified as Bonnie Nightingale, 70, and Geraldine Cribb, 79. Fowler said both victims were in the same unit. Their next of kin has been notified.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Fowler said.

