Applications open for Gwinnett Police Department’s summer Youth Police Academy

Academy is open and free to any Gwinnett County residents

Contributed photos

(Lawrenceville, Georgia) The Gwinnett Police Department is proud to announce our summer Youth Police Academy in June and July. The Youth Police Academy (YPA) is designed to educate middle school and high school students that live in Gwinnett County about the police department and how officers enforce local and state laws. The goal of the YPA is to create and develop a relationship with students and give them an opportunity to learn about the Gwinnett Police Department’s role in the community and the services it provides.

The program began in 2016 and saw tremendous success. The students enjoyed interacting with the officers and learning about the multitude of jobs performed by our staff.

Contributed photo

The YPA is FREE of charge and is open to all students that reside in Gwinnett County who will be enrolled in middle school or high school as of August 2022. Each student must successfully pass the application process to attend the YPA.

Each YPA is a one week session, Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.

June 27th – July 1st, 2022 is for current or upcoming middle school students (grades 6-8).

July 18th – 22nd, 2022 is for current or upcoming high school students (grades 9-12).

The curriculum includes both classroom and practical application. Some of the activities include:

CPR / AED

Emergency Vehicle Driving

Taser Demonstration

Crime Scene Investigations

Accident Investigations

Internet Safety

Criminal Investigations

Defensive Tactics

Firearm Safety & Run / Hide / Fight

Gang Awareness

Jail Tour

K9 Demonstration

Aviation

Motorcycle Demonstration

DUI Investigations

SWAT / EOD

Applications are now being accepted, and the deadline is May 16, 2022. The link below will include the application packet for the YPA. If you are selected to participate, you will receive a letter from the Community Affairs Section sent to the address on your application.

For additional information, contact Sergeant Eric Rooks at 770-513-5119 or william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com

Link to YPA Packet (guidelines, waiver, and forms) and photos:

https://bit.ly/3DwszxA