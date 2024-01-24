Applications open for the Gwinnett Youth Commissioner

The Gwinnett Youth Commission is a year-long leadership development program for high school-age students in Gwinnett County. GYC focuses on personal and professional development, civic engagement, and public service. Youth Commissioners are representative voices of the County’s youth and serve as representatives to elected officials.

High school-age students are invited to learn more and apply at GwinnettYouthCommission.com. The application deadline is Friday, April 5.

