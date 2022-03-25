Apply for a Gwinnett County homestead exemption by April 1

The best way to reduce your property tax bill is to apply for a homestead exemption. If you own and occupy a home in Gwinnett as your primary residence as of January 1, you likely qualify. Apply at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Apply by April 1, and staff will help determine your eligibility and the best exemption for your situation.

However, you must apply by April 1 for relief this year. If you already have an exemption in place, you do not need to reapply.

To view all exemptions, requirements, or to find more information, visit GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com, email Tax@GwinnettCounty.com, or call 770.822.8800.