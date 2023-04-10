April 15 is Unicorn Day in Downtown Monroe

See what Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has to offer
What is spring in Monroe without Unicorn Day! It is a cidy-wide fun event and no organization celebrates it more than Monroe-Walton enter for the Arts.
Saturday Soiree: April 15 – Unicorn Day
This is a city-wide event with fun to be found all around Monroe! Drop-in and see what we’re up to! No pre-registration required and workshops are open to all ages. Little ones may need help from their grown-up.
We will have lots of unicorn-themed gifts made by our artists plus these workshops:
Pottery Project: Unicorn
10am – 3pm
Drop in anytime on the hour between 10am – 3pm to make your own unicorn! Open to all ages. Little ones may need help from their grown up. $20 each
Fairy Hair with Jena Kent Salon
11am – 3 pm
Fairy hair is very fine tinsel strands that Jena will add to your hair — fun for all ages — even adults! The strands will stay attached several days to a couple of weeks. $12 for four strands, $18 for 6 strands, $25 for 10 strands.
Unicorn painting with Jennifer Dominy
11am – 3pm
Drop in on the half-hour between 11am – 3pm to paint a unicorn on an 8×10 canvas with Jennifer — all ages 4 and older! Little ones may need help from their grown up. $14.
PLUS
* Face-painting with Rebecca McCartt and Kim Moore
* Cotton candy and popcorn – this is a fundraiser for our pottery and art classrooms
* We will have one of our fun scavenger “egg” hunts, too.
