April 15 is Unicorn Day in Downtown Monroe

See what Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has to offer

What is spring in Monroe without Unicorn Day! It is a cidy-wide fun event and no organization celebrates it more than Monroe-Walton enter for the Arts.

Saturday Soiree: April 15 – Unicorn Day

This is a city-wide event with fun to be found all around Monroe! Drop-in and see what we’re up to! No pre-registration required and workshops are open to all ages. Little ones may need help from their grown-up.

We will have lots of unicorn-themed gifts made by our artists plus these workshops:

​Pottery Project: Unicorn

10am – 3pm

Drop in anytime on the hour between 10am – 3pm to make your own unicorn! Open to all ages. Little ones may need help from their grown up. $20 each

Fairy Hair with Jena Kent Salon

11am – 3 pm

Fairy hair is very fine tinsel strands that Jena will add to your hair — fun for all ages — even adults! The strands will stay attached several days to a couple of weeks. $12 for four strands, $18 for 6 strands, $25 for 10 strands.

Unicorn painting with Jennifer Dominy

11am – 3pm

Drop in on the half-hour between 11am – 3pm to paint a unicorn on an 8×10 canvas with Jennifer — all ages 4 and older! Little ones may need help from their grown up. $14.

PLUS

* Face-painting with Rebecca McCartt and Kim Moore

* Cotton candy and popcorn – this is a fundraiser for our pottery and art classrooms

* We will have one of our fun scavenger “egg” hunts, too.

