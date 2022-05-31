April unemployment rates drop in local areas

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced last week that all Regional Commissions recorded low unemployment rates in April.

“As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to see many Georgians eager to return to the workforce,” said Butler said in a press release. “This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state.”

All Regional Commissions saw a drop in the labor force and the number of initial claims were down in all Regional Commissions.

In the Atlanta Regional Commission, which incorporates Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties, the April preliminary unemployment rate was down eight-tenths to 2.5 %, an all-time low over the month. The rate was 4.4 % one year ago. The labor force was down 22,248 over the month and up 65,455 over the year to 2,511,073. The number of employed was down 831 over the month and up 109,234 over the year to 2,448,117. Initial claims were down 461 (-5%) over the month and down 57,338 (-87%) over the year to 8,334. Initial claims were down over the month in Manufacturing and Accommodation and Food Services, and down over the year in Administrative and Support Services and Accommodation and Food Services. There were 96,231 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

In the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, which incorporates Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties, the April preliminary unemployment rate was down nine-tenths to 2.1 % over the month, also an all-time low. The rate was 3.4 % a year ago. The labor force was down 2,881 over the month and up 9,822 over the year to 324,452. The number of employed was down 7 over the month and up 13,509 over the year to 317,577. Initial claims were down 65 (-8%) over the month and down 4,886 (-86%) over the year to 803. Initial claims were down over the month in Accommodation and Food Services and Construction, and down over the year in Accommodation and Food Services and Trade. There were 7,651 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.

TABLES AND GRAPHS REFLECTING LABOR MARKET DATA ARE AVAILABLE AT https://dol.georgia.gov/current-labor-force-data-and-graphs

Atlanta Sees All-Time Low April Unemployment Rate