Archaeology Day at the William Harris Homestead on April 15

View an active excavation taking place at the Homestead

Join us on Archaeology Day, Saturday April 15th from 10:00 – 3:00. Watch archeologists at work and learn more about the exciting research and excavations taking place at the Homestead. Meet Dr. Kate Deeley and students from GGC as they conduct an ongoing archaeology dig.



As an added treat, Doc Watson, our resident blacksmith will be onsite demonstrating his skills at the forge!



Special guests Tomahawk Hank and members of our Colonial Life Team will be sharing their knowledge of the early days of Walton County with hands on experiences for the entire family.



Visitors will be able to tour the log house, meet one of our talented spinners, and wander the grounds while participating in several activities as they learn about archaeology and long ago days in Walton County.



Representatives from Adventure Bags will be manning the grill and will be serving up delicious hotdogs and snacks.



Take a hayride through the woods to enjoy the beauty of spring on the homestead. Hayrides will take place on the hour 11-2.



It’s sure to be an educational, fun filled day for every member of your family!



Tickets available at the gate-



General admission $8

Seniors (60+) $6

Children 5 and under FREE