Archaeology Day was celebrated at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center

Archaeology Day was celebrated on Saturday, April 15th, at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center (circa 1825), an award-winning Walton County historic site. Guests observed Georgia Gwinnett College’s, Dr. Kate Deeley, and her archaeology students as they conducted Shovel Pit Testing excavations on site. In addition, Dr. Deeley talked about her research with the Homestead with a powerpoint presentation and Q&A session.

Visitors went on a wild edible plant foray with “The Forager Chick,” Anne-Marie Bilella, and enjoyed spinning and weaving demonstrations in the historic log house. Tours of the log house, outbuildings, and hayrides gave visitors an enjoyable overview of the beautiful historic property at the Homestead.

Doc Watson and his apprentice were at the forge, demonstrating the hard work of blacksmithing. Robert Dinwiddie used his tools, a sharpened froe and maul, to make cedar shingles by hand, like those on the roof of the historic log house.

Archaeology Day was a fun learning experience for all ages at the Homestead property on a beautiful day in Walton County. Dr. Deeley’s research focuses primarily on excavating the foundations of homes of the enslaved people who lived and worked on the property in the first half of the nineteenth century. Through this ongoing research, the William Harris Homestead is now listed as a Georgia archaeological site.