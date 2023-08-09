​Architectural Interior Millwork seeks a team member for its Monroe facility

Architectural Interior Millwork is looking for a hard-working team member with attention to detail. No experience necessary – company will train successful applicant to perform any function in the manufacturing shop.
- Must be able to lift 30 lb. cabinets to knee height and place on furniture dolly.
- Must be comfortable using power hand tools.
- No experience necessary, just a hard-working attitude willing to come to work every day.
- Work hours M-F 6am – 2:45pm.
- Pay: $15 – $20
- Applicants must be 18 or older with reliable transportation.
Interested parties, email owner Rob Kirk at rob@aimillwork.
