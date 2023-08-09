​Architectural Interior Millwork seeks a team member for its Monroe facility

Architectural Interior Millwork is looking for a hard-working team member with attention to detail. No experience necessary – company will train successful applicant to perform any function in the manufacturing shop.

  • Must be able to lift 30 lb. cabinets to knee height and place on furniture dolly. 
  • Must be comfortable using power hand tools. 
  • No experience necessary, just a hard-working attitude willing to come to work every day.
  • Work hours M-F 6am – 2:45pm.
  • Pay:  $15 – $20
  • Applicants must be 18 or older with reliable transportation.

Interested parties, email owner Rob Kirk at rob@aimillwork.

