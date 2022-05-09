Architectural Interior Millwork seeks staff for its new facility in Monroe

Architectural Interior Millwork has recently purchased a 55,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility at 136 2nd Street, Monroe and is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities. It also needs additional the staff to go along with it.

Architectural Interior Millwork, Monroe, GA. Contributed photo

“Each of our lead fabricators, draftsmen, CAD programmers and installers have over 20 years of experience. We strive to increase not only our capacity to produce our products but also keep improving on meeting or beating project schedules,” said Rob Kirk, owner of AIM. “We continue to employ skilled craftsman that allow us to fabricate all millwork and solid surface in house as well as use our own staff for all installations. We offer competitive pricing on your largest and smallest projects.”

To this end, more staff is need and AIM is looking for workers to fill the following open positions:

Shop clean up – light work – $12 – $15 – no experience necessary.

Hand tools to assemble boxes – hand drill, air gun, etc. $15 – $20 – limited to no experience necessary.

“We can train to perform any function in our manufacturing shop,” Kirk said.

Watch the videos of our equipment (with sound) at:

Interested parties can contact Architectural Interior Millworks LLC at (407) 451-8616 or email Kirk at rob@aimillwork.com.