Area High School Seniors Earn Walton Electric Trust Scholarships

MONROE, Ga — Thirty-two high school seniors who live along Walton EMC’s power lines are receiving a $4,000 scholarship to further their education. Another 28 seniors are receiving runner-up scholarships of $1,000 each.
Since 2009, the Walton Electric Trust has awarded nearly 575 scholarships totaling over $2 million to aspiring students. Scholarships can be used to pursue an academic degree or certification from an accredited university, college, technical school or other postsecondary educational institution.
“Our scholarship program is just one way we tangibly demonstrate our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Ron Marshall, the co-op’s CEO. “Helping these deserving young people further their education is preparing them to become future leaders in our communities.”
Student applicants were evaluated on work ethic, triumph over obstacles, community service and extracurricular activities. The scholarship committee also reviewed recommendations from teachers and other adults involved in the students’ lives.
“We’re extremely proud to be able to help these deserving young people continue their education,” said Jim Bottone, vice president of Walton Energy and External Affairs, who chaired this year’s selection committee. “We were impressed by the caliber of students who applied this year.”
The 2023 winners, who represent communities and schools from throughout the co-op’s service area, are:
GWINNETT COUNTY
- Jacob Ball, Archer High School
- Carlos Ceron, Grayson High School
- Naomie Dargon, Parkview High School
- Zoie Dozier, South Gwinnett High School
- Bryson Handy, Brookwood High School
- Eden Melka, Brookwood High School
- Lydia Panek, Providence Christan Academy
- Tori Totman, Dacula High School
- Morgan Pickeral, Grayson High School
MORGAN COUNTY
- Destiny Hunter, Morgan County High School
OCONEE COUNTY
- Sarah Arnold, North Oconee High School
- Cofer Hall, North Oconee High School
- Victor Huang, Oconee County High School
- Sydney Gilbert, Prince Avenue Christian School
- Avery Van Laar, Oconee County High School
- Michelle Li, North Oconee High School
- Jack Marable, Oconee County High School
- Samuel Rue, Oconee County High School
- Mary Ella Worthington, Oconee County High School
OGLETHORPE COUNTY
- Nathaniel Irwin, Oglethorpe County High School
WALTON COUNTY
- Alexis Baldwin, Walnut Grove High School
- Braxton Brooks, Walnut Grove High School
- Ellie Brooks, Monroe Area High School
- Gwyneth Green, Walnut Grove High School
- Kensington Hammons, Trinity Prep School
- Maxwell Hendricks, Monroe Area High School
- Elijah McClintock, Loganville High School
- Timothy Pham, George Walton Academy
- Stella Rojas, Loganville High School
- Shelby Redding, Walnut Grove High School
- Patricia Sears, Trinity Prep School
- Presley Whitaker, Loganville Christian Academy
Walton Electric Trust scholarships are funded by unclaimed refunds to former Walton EMC customer-owners. After all efforts are exhausted to find the rightful owners, the money goes into an endowment provided for by Georgia law.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.