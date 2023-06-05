Area High School Seniors Earn Walton Electric Trust Scholarships

MONROE, Ga — Thirty-two high school seniors who live along Walton EMC’s power lines are receiving a $4,000 scholarship to further their education. Another 28 seniors are receiving runner-up scholarships of $1,000 each.

Since 2009, the Walton Electric Trust has awarded nearly 575 scholarships totaling over $2 million to aspiring students. Scholarships can be used to pursue an academic degree or certification from an accredited university, college, technical school or other postsecondary educational institution.

“Our scholarship program is just one way we tangibly demonstrate our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Ron Marshall, the co-op’s CEO. “Helping these deserving young people further their education is preparing them to become future leaders in our communities.”

Student applicants were evaluated on work ethic, triumph over obstacles, community service and extracurricular activities. The scholarship committee also reviewed recommendations from teachers and other adults involved in the students’ lives.

“We’re extremely proud to be able to help these deserving young people continue their education,” said Jim Bottone, vice president of Walton Energy and External Affairs, who chaired this year’s selection committee. “We were impressed by the caliber of students who applied this year.”

The 2023 winners, who represent communities and schools from throughout the co-op’s service area, are:

GWINNETT COUNTY

Jacob Ball, Archer High School

Carlos Ceron, Grayson High School

Naomie Dargon, Parkview High School

Zoie Dozier, South Gwinnett High School

Bryson Handy, Brookwood High School

Eden Melka, Brookwood High School

Lydia Panek, Providence Christan Academy

Tori Totman, Dacula High School

Morgan Pickeral, Grayson High School

MORGAN COUNTY

Destiny Hunter, Morgan County High School

OCONEE COUNTY

Sarah Arnold, North Oconee High School

Cofer Hall, North Oconee High School

Victor Huang, Oconee County High School

Sydney Gilbert, Prince Avenue Christian School

Avery Van Laar, Oconee County High School

Michelle Li, North Oconee High School

Jack Marable, Oconee County High School

Samuel Rue, Oconee County High School

Mary Ella Worthington, Oconee County High School

OGLETHORPE COUNTY

Nathaniel Irwin, Oglethorpe County High School

WALTON COUNTY

Alexis Baldwin, Walnut Grove High School

Braxton Brooks, Walnut Grove High School

Ellie Brooks, Monroe Area High School

Gwyneth Green, Walnut Grove High School

Kensington Hammons, Trinity Prep School

Maxwell Hendricks, Monroe Area High School

Elijah McClintock, Loganville High School

Timothy Pham, George Walton Academy

Stella Rojas, Loganville High School

Shelby Redding, Walnut Grove High School

Patricia Sears, Trinity Prep School

Presley Whitaker, Loganville Christian Academy

Walton Electric Trust scholarships are funded by unclaimed refunds to former Walton EMC customer-owners. After all efforts are exhausted to find the rightful owners, the money goes into an endowment provided for by Georgia law.