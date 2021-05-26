Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, GA (05/25/2021)– The following area residents were among 245 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, May 15 in Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

James McDonel of Monroe earned a master’s degree in business administration

Jonathan Arnold of Loganville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Students in the College of Education and College of Nursing and Health Sciences walked in the 10:00 a.m. ceremony, while students in the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business and Computing walked in the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. Nearly 250 students graduated across both ceremonies.

Tracey Cook, executive vice chancellor for strategy and fiscal affairs for the University System of Georgia, served as commencement speaker for both ceremonies.

Each ceremony was streamed live and recorded on GSW’s YouTube channel. More pictures from the day can be found on GSW’s Facebook in the Spring Commencement | 2021 album.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.