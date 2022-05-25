Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, GA (05/24/2022)– The following area residents were among nearly 300 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 13 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Lorelle Carey of Loganville, Ga. earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Nathalie Marulanda of Loganville, Ga. earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science

Nearly 300 students graduated in the ceremony, which was held at 3:00 pm. Barbara Rivera Holmes, who serves on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, was the commencement speaker.

Each ceremony was streamed live and recorded on GSW’s YouTube channel. Photos from the day can be found via links at gsw.edu/graduation.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.