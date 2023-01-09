Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, GA (01/06/2023)– The following area residents were among over 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, December 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Heather Brooklyn of Loganville, GA earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Brandi Jones of Monroe, GA earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Kaitlyn Hooker of Monroe, GA earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies

William McDonel of Monroe, GA earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Over 600 students graduated across two ceremonies. The commencement speakers were Ashwani Monga, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor & Chief Academic Officer for the University System of Georgia (USG) at the 12 p.m. ceremony, and Richard McCorkle, Executive Director for Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA), at the 4 p.m. ceremony.

Each ceremony was streamed live and recorded on GSW’s YouTube channel. Photos from the day can be found via links at gsw.edu/graduation.

