Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, GA (01/05/2024)– The following area residents were among 465 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony held on Thursday, December 14 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Ahyahna Way of Loganville, GA earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting magna cum laude

William McDonel of Monroe, GA earned a master’s degree in business administration

Kerri Brooks of Monroe, GA earned a specialist degree in special education

Krista Schomburger of Loganville, GA earned a specialist degree in special education

Elizabeth Young of Monroe, GA earned a specialist degree in special education

Ashley O’hearn of Loganville, GA earned a specialist degree in middle grades education

Georgia’s State School Superintendent Richard Woods delivered the commencement address.

Each ceremony was streamed live and recorded on GSW’s YouTube channel. Photos from the day can be found via links at gsw.edu/graduation.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation.

