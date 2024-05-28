Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University

Contributed photo

AMERICUS, GA (05/28/2024)– The following area residents were among 264 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2024 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 10 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Yelenny Argueta of Loganville, GA earned a Master of Science in Nursing in family nurse practitioner

Dominic Che of Loganville, GA earned a Master of Science in Nursing in informatics

Elizabeth Haire of Loganville, GA earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education cum laude

Rika Ramadhanti of Loganville, GA earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing (RN to BSN)

264 students graduated in the ceremony, during which Georgia State Representative Patty Marie Stinson delivered the commencement address.

The ceremony was streamed live and recorded on GSW’s YouTube channel. Photos from the day can be found via links at gsw.edu/graduation.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,500 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.

