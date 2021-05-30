Area Residents Make President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, GA (05/24/2021)– The following local residents made the Spring 2021 President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Heather Brooklyn of Loganville

Tanique Harvey of Loganville

Kristin Pallis of Loganville

Terrence Washington of Monroe

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.