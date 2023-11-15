Arson the cause of early morning business fire in Gwinnett County

Officials seek information on potential suspects

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Nov. 14, 2023) At 2:34 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a business fire on Seaboard Industrial Drive NE, in Lawrenceville. The 911 caller reported a building on fire.

Firefighters arrived at 2:38 a.m. at 553 Seaboard Industrial Drive NE to find multiple work vehicles owned by a concrete company that were burning behind the business. A walk-around of the incident confirmed that the fire had not extended to any structures. Fire crews deployed multiple fire hoses to combat the flames. Lawrenceville police officers assisted fire operations by temporarily closing Seaboard Industrial Drive. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:08 a.m.

No injuries were reported at this fire incident. Gwinnett County Fire Investigators are leading a joint investigation with the assistance of the Lawrenceville Police Department, the Gwinnett County Police Department, and State and Federal law enforcement partners. The cause of this fire remains under active investigation. Arson is a serious felony crime and is punishable by imprisonment and associated fines.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of UP TO $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

