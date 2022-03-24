As spring gardening season approaches, LHS football players’ Mulch Madness sale is here to help

The Loganville High School football team is currently holding a fundraiser selling mulch and pine straw. They call it Mulch Madness.

“We are selling colored mulch (Red, Black, and Brown) and rolls of pine straw (each roll is 2.5x the size of a single bale). If you do not already have your mulch and pine straw refreshed for this spring please consider supporting our football program. Each bag of much is $5 a piece and each roll of pine straw is $12. For an additional $50 we will have a player come to you and spread the mulch/pine straw for you,” said John Shelnutt with LHS. “This fundraiser not only helps out the program but it gives the players a way to pay for their player fee. Every delivery fee ($50) goes directly to a player’s fee.”

The last day to order is April 4th and the delivery day will be April 15th. Click or tap on this link to place your order.