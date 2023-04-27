As summer approaches, Gwinnett County gives tips on pool safety

Drownings and near-drownings are traumatic and avoidable events. Although 90 percent of parents say they supervise their children while they are swimming, they are sometimes distracted by other activities. Follow these helpful tips to ensure the safety of your kids while swimming:

Stay alert; even with a lifeguard on duty, your children are your responsibility.

Install a fence or other secure barrier around home pools to keep children away from the pool when it’s not in use.

Ensure children are wearing a fitted life jacket whenever they are around water.

Designate a Water Watcher, a responsible adult who watches kids in the water without distractions.

Visit GwinnettSafety411.com to find more safety tips for the upcoming warmer months.