As temps dip into 20s, ETC animal advocates gear up to distribute free wheat straw to help keep animals warm

File photo ETC Hay donation. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

It is going to be frigid starting tomorrow night, in the 20s, and ETC (End the Cycle animal) advocates are asking that people who may see an animal outside trying to stay alive in the cold, be the voice for them. There will be many many Monroe and Walton dogs/cats suffering trying to stay alive.

“Dogs and cats will suffer greatly and possibly freeze to death. If you see a pet outside with no sufficient house or wheat straw, please be their voice. Call Animal Control or police. No living being should suffer like this. Even a dog house with straw is not acceptable but sadly, too many owners do not care,” ETC wrote on its Facebook page.

This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, advocates from ETC are going to be at the Walton County court house from 1:00-3:00 p.m. giving out free wheat straw for outdoor dogs to anyone who comes by in need. They will be in the back side of the Walton County Historical Courthouse in downtown Monroe. They will also be giving out dog food and treats.

Last year, local members of ETC did the same thing and were also able to give the gift of a little warmth to some feral and neglected animals over the cold winter snap, including for other traditionally outside pets, like backyard chickens, goats and such.

They are again asking if anybody sees a dog kept outside 24/7 without a doghouse that is sturdy with lots of straw in it, call AC. Most counties in GA have ordinances for shelter and bedding suitable for weather conditions. One call can make a big difference in a dog’s life. Then follow up if the situation doesn’t improve. “Be their voice, your tax dollars pay for ordinances to be enforced.”

The group has been working with advocates and public officials in Monroe and Walton County for a few years in an effort to change the ordinances to ensure that animals in the community were guaranteed a better quality of life.