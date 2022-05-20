Ashley Osunlalu, of Loganville, named to SNHU President’s List

press release from merit pages

05/20/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Schools, Schools 0

MANCHESTER, NH (05/17/2022)– Ashley Osunlalu of Loganville (30052) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Winter 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

