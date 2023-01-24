At its Grand Opening, Kinetic gives $1,000 to help build Monroe YMCA

Presenting a $1,000 check: Kinetic Georgia operations President Michael Foor, right, presents an oversize $1,000 check to the YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont to help the youth organization build a branch in Monroe. Also holding the check, from left, are Y Winder branch Director Laurie Healan, Kinetic local operations manager Doug Campbell and Walton County Chamber of Commerce meaningful engagement Director Abigail Johnson. Contributed photo

MONROE, Ga. (Jan. 23, 2023) — At the grand opening of the new Kinetic new retail store in Monroe on Jan. 20, Kinetic Georgia operations president Michael Foor presented an oversize check representing a $1,000 donation to help build a new YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont branch in Monroe.

After almost two decades of planning, organizing, fundraising and designing, the ground was finally broken on the YMCA campus on Oct. 4, 2022. The property is located off the connector between Charlotte Rowell Blvd. and Double Springs Church Road. The 38-acre property was donated several years ago by the Rowell family and although a large part of the $13 million required to complete the project has already been raised, any additional donations are very much appreciated. The new Y is scheduled to open next year.

“This generous donation will help us get closer to our goal to further our YMCA mission and change lives in Walton County for years to come,” YMCA CEO Angie Putman said Friday on receiving the gift. “We’re excited to partner with Kinetic as both organizations become part of the Monroe-Walton community.”

Before presenting an oversize $1,000 check to Y officials, Kinetic executives and staff members participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Putman and other members of the Monroe-Walton community at the new Kinetic Connection Center. Foor said that Kinetic was proud to take an opportunity during the store’s grand opening to make the $1,000 donation to the Y.

“The YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont is an organization like no other,” Foor said in a press release. “It’s the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities by empowering young people, improving the health and well-being of people of all ages, and inspiring action for goodness in and across communities. And, not for nothing, the new Y facility will be just a couple of miles down the road from our new store.”

The store, at 129 E. Highland Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Its phone number is 770-267-9445.

“We are thrilled to have this wonderful, new retail presence here in Monroe,” Foor said after cutting the ribbon. “This beautiful store lets us provide the highest-quality service to the fast-growing number of individuals and businesses we serve in Monroe and Walton County.”

Kinetic’s ultrafast fiber-optic broadband lets users download at up to 1 gigabit a second, or 1,000 megabits a second, providing what is known as “next-generation access.”

