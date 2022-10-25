ATC students complete welding certification in Walton County

Five Athens Technical College students recently completed a short-term welding certification at the Walton County Campus in Monroe. Pictured L-R (front row): Benjamin Perez, James Matthew Brown, Joseph Wade Cash, James Buynitsky, Will Mauck

Pictured L-R (back row): Carol Rayburn-Cofer (NEGRC), John Usry (ATC), Sid Jessup (NEGRC), Fabersha Flynt (ATC), Jennifer Shea (ATC)

Contributed photo



Monroe, GA — Five students enrolled in the welding short course at Athens Technical College’s Walton County campus recently graduated as certified welders through the American Welding Society (AWS). These students were Benjamin Perez, James Matthew Brown, Joseph Wade Cash, James Buynitsky and Will Mauck.

Each student began with minimal knowledge of the field, but through six weeks of daily hands-on training, they not only completed the 100-hour training, but excelled as evidenced by their ability to achieve AWS 3G and 4G certifications. Students also earned certifications for CPR, First Aid, and AED to meet OSHA 10 standards.

“We are very pleased with this group’s commitment to the course and are excited that some have already received job offers,” said Al McCall, vice president for economic development at ATC. “This was the first time hosting the course in Monroe and we are grateful to our partners who assisted as well as the instructor Scott Eidson.”

This course was one of several the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) is conducting with their state-of-the-art Mobile Welding Lab at TCSG institutions around the state. WorkSource Georgia and the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission provided tremendous financial support through student scholarships. Athens Technical College, TCSG and NEGRC all joined forces to provide the instructors, inspectors, classroom and lab supplies as well as certification exams necessary to make the program a success.

The College also offers welding technology courses on the Athens and Elbert campuses through technical certificate and diploma programs. It is one of the high demand career fields eligible for the HOPE Career Grant, which covers all tuition costs for eligible students. For more information, please email admissions@AthensTech.edu or call 706-355-5000.

Athens Technical College has served citizens since 1958 by providing quality educational programs in an 11-county service area. The college offers over 130 program specializations in business, health, technical, and manufacturing-related areas. Students attend on four campuses (Athens-Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Walton) and online plus career academies, adult learning centers, and continuing education opportunities. To learn more visit www.AthensTech.edu.