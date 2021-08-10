Atha Equipment and Rentals in Monroe is hiring

Atha Equipment Rentals & Sales is hiring for numerous positions to be filled immediately! Applicants must be 21 years of age with a clean and valid driver’s license and must be able to pass a drug test and DOT physical. Also must be able to lift more than 50 lbs and work 40+ hours per week.

Having a Commercial Drivers license and knowledge of some mechanics is also a plus!

Interested persons need to go in person to 519 E. Spring St. Monroe, Ga 30655 to fill out an application. Pay will be discussed when you fill out an application.

Company offer Health insurance, 401k, weekends and nights off.

TALK TO JASON ATHA 770-207-6041

