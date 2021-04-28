Athens man, 61, charged with DUI after a wrong-way wreck on Ga. 10 in Walton County

An Athens man is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane & failure to obtain tag/registration following a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 10 at Edmondson Road at 9:40 p.m. on Monday night.

According to Cpl. Cal Barton with Georgia State Patrol, Larry Lanier, 61, of Athens, was traveling east in the westbound lane of Georgia 10 in a 1996 Lexus ES 300 on April 26, 2021, when he struck a 1994 Toyota Camry head-on. That vehicle, driven by Christopher Triggs, 34, of Athens was traveling west on GA 10 in the left lane. The Toyota was forced to rotate counterclockwise and was struck on the left side by a third vehicle. That vehicle, driven by Brianna Wages, 30, also of Athens, was forced to the right, pushing a fourth vehicle, driven by Grayson Armstrong, 20, of Monroe, into the guardrail.

Triggs and Lanier were transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS. Wages and Armstrong complained of injuries but were not transported. Triggs is charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license.