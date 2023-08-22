Athens man goes on a rampage in Gwinnett County damaging 30 vehicles

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Aug. 22, 2023) – Gwinnett Police have arrested Patrick Humes, 37, of Athens for 28 counts of Criminal Damage to Property.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood in Athens because of someone driving through peoples’ yards and doing donuts.

“Several residents starting sharing videos online of a Mercedes G500 smashing into cars in driveways. Some people reporting hearing gunshots. The vehicle and the suspect had fled the neighborhood before officers arrived on scene. Officers took reports for 28 victims, having a total of 30 vehicles along with other property damaged,” GCPD reported.

The suspect’s vehicle was located about two hours later in a abandoned at a tire repair shop 4 miles from the neighborhood and the suspect was located in the McDonald’s next to the tire shop. He was subsequently arrested.

GCPD report that Humes may have been suffering a mental health crisis at the time, although the exact motive for damaging so many vehicles is not known. However, no evidence has been found that he fired a gun during the incident and no guns have been located.