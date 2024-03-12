Athens Tech waives application fee for Free Application Month

Athens, GA – Athens Technical College is waiving the $25 application fee now through the end of March.

Applicants can use the code “MARCH24” in the online application at www.athenstech.edu/apply or visit the admissions department in person. The fee waiver is for all prospective students, including transient students.

The first summer semester session begins May 13, 2024, and the second part of term begins June 20. Registration for summer is currently open through May 15. The fall semester kicks off on August 19, 2024, and registration for it begins on June 5.

The College offers over 190 certificate, diploma, and associate degree options. With online and on-campus classes, and multiple locations, students find Athens Technical College a convenient choice for a career-oriented education at an affordable price.

Tuition-free programs are offered in high-demand career areas through the HOPE Career Grant, which now includes courses in criminal justice. In addition to numerous Financial Aid options, dozens of scholarships are offered through the Athens Tech Foundation.

In addition to this free application month fee waiver, the college will continue to hold information sessions during its regularly scheduled Tech on Tuesday admissions sessions at all campuses, where applicants can also have the application fee waived. To register, sign up at https://www.athenstech.edu/visit.

For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 706-355-5000 or admissions@athenstech.edu.

Athens Technical College has served citizens since 1958 by providing quality educational programs in an 11-county service area. The college offers over 130 program specializations in business, health, technical, and manufacturing-related areas. Students attend on three campuses (Athens-Clarke, Elbert, and Walton) and online plus career academies, adult learning centers, and continuing education opportunities. To learn more visit www.AthensTech.edu.

