Athens Technical College celebrates increase in enrollment and graduates

Athens, GA – Athens Technical College is thrilled to announce a significant surge in both enrollment and graduates. The College has experienced an 8.2% increase in fall 2023 enrollment compared to the year prior, boasting a total of 4,164 students, illustrating the institution’s dedication to providing accessible and quality education to a growing number of students.

The College continues to grow its new Dual Achievement Program as part of the ATC Academy, which has 55 students enrolled. Dual Enrollment continues to grow with close to 1,000 participants this semester. Enrollment has increased this year among all high-demand career programs including nursing, commercial truck driving, and welding.

Even more importantly, the College has recorded an outstanding 31.4% increase in graduates for the Academic Year 2023 (based on 2022 graduates), which stands as the highest increase among all 22 Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) institutions. Last year, the College celebrated a total of 1,694 graduates, presenting a total of 2,525 awards, showcasing a steadfast commitment to academic excellence and student success.

President Andrea Daniel, elated by these achievements, stated, “We are immensely proud of the exceptional growth in enrollment and graduates at Athens Technical College. This remarkable progress is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, faculty, and staff. It reaffirms our commitment to providing a top-notch educational experience that prepares our students for success in their chosen fields.”

Athens Technical College achieved an impressive 100% placement rate for graduates for the second consecutive year, demonstrating the College’s commitment to connecting students with meaningful employment opportunities upon completion of their programs. Furthermore, the College maintained a remarkable 95.3% in-field placement rate, showcasing the alignment of education with industry demands and ensuring graduates find jobs in their respective fields of study. This was well above the TCSG average of 91.3%.

The continuous growth in enrollment and the substantial increase in graduates solidify Athens Technical College’s position as a leading educational institution dedicated to empowering students and contributing to the workforce development needs of the Athens community and beyond.

The college administration plans to further expand academic offerings in the coming semester and looks forward to opening the new Industrial Systems Technology building on the Athens campus in January 2024 for the beginning of the spring semester.

For more information about Athens Technical College, please visit www.athenstech.edu.

Athens Technical College has served citizens since 1958 by providing quality educational programs in an 11-county service area. The college offers over 130 program specializations in business, health, technical, and manufacturing-related areas. Students attend on three campuses (Athens-Clarke, Elbert and Walton) and online plus career academies, adult learning centers, and continuing education opportunities.

