Athens Technical College to hold open house for high school equivalency, diploma programs

The Athens Technical College Adult Education Division is excited to invite the community to an open house on Feb. 20, 2024. The event aims to highlight its various programs, including the high school equivalency (HSE) and Career Plus High School options. The event will be held across all campuses and instructional sites from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., allowing prospective students to sign up for orientation and meet instructional staff.

Fabersha Flynt, executive director for adult education and the Walton County campus, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to open our doors to the community and meet with prospective students. Our goal is to assist students with their educational and career goals, meeting them where they are and creating personalized plans for success.”

Adult Education offers free classes to help students prepare for the GED/HiSET, and free ESL (English as a Second Language) courses in its 11-county service area. The free classes help hundreds of students per year obtain their GED/HiSET, citizenship, as well as helping others go to college or find a job.

Adult Education also offers Career-Plus programs, which allow students to obtain their high-school diploma while also receiving college credit. Those accepted can take college classes right away, as well as transfer in any completed high school credits or exams. Students in this program also have 24/7 access to online high school courses, as well as some tuition-free college programs.

Students are given an initial assessment to determine their current education level, and then a study plan is created based on that student’s individual needs. Grants and other funding options are available to help cover testing costs.

Enrolled students can choose to study in person or at home based on their needs, and can travel to campus when assistance is needed. In order to be accepted, applicants must be a Georgia Resident, 18 years or older, and must be withdrawn from high school.

“Our adult education programs have been nationally recognized, and I am proud of the hard work our staff puts in to help students succeed,” said ATC President Andrea Daniel. “Earning a high school equivalency or diploma is a fast track to earning higher wages and a brighter future for our students and our local region.”

Prospective students can find out how Athens Technical College’s Adult Education can help them further their education by attending our open house on Feb. 20 at any of the locations listed below:

Clarke County Athens Technical College: 800 U.S. Hwy 29 North. Building K-615 Athens, Ga 30601

Elbert County Athens Technical College – Elbert County Campus: 1317 Athens Hwy. Elberton, GA 30635 Bldg. 300, Rm. 316

Hart County Hart County Career Adult Learning Center – Hart County Library

110 Benson St. Hartwell, GA 30643

Morgan County 1551 Bethany Road Morgan, GA 30650

Oconee County 9 Simonton Bridge Road Watkinsville, GA 30677

Oglethorpe County 134 Church St. Crawford, GA 30630

Walton County Athens Technical College – Walton County Campus

212 Bryant Rd. Monroe, GA 30655

Wilkes County Washington-Wilkes Career Center: 20 Lexington Ave. Washington, GA 30673



More information on the programs is available at https://www.athenstech.edu/adulted, by emailing adulted@athenstech.edu,or by calling (706) 552-0955.

Athens Technical College has served citizens since 1958 by providing quality educational programs in an 11-county service area. The college offers over 190 program specializations in business, health, technical, and manufacturing-related areas. Students attend on three campuses (Athens-Clarke, Elbert, and Walton) and online plus career academies, adult learning centers, and continuing education opportunities. To learn more visit www.AthensTech.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

