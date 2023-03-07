Athens Technical College – Walton Campus Spring Fling March 14

The Athens Technical College Spring Fling 2023 for the Walton Campus is scheduled for next Tuesday, March 14, just three days short of St. Patrick’s Day, so why wait. Begin the celebrations early. The Spring Fling will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on the campus, which is located at 212 Bryant Road in Monroe.

Spring Fling is the the annual spring festival and carnival the celebrates the school year. Several college programs and service businesses will host exhibit tables to provide information and students can expect games, food and fun.