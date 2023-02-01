Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event Thursday

Athens Technical College – Walton Campus. Contributed photo

Monroe, GA (Feb. 2, 2023)— Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event for all prospective and new students at the Walton County Campus on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. The campus is located at 212 Bryant Road in Monroe, Georgia.

This event will showcase the programs that Athens Technical College has to offer at Walton and other campuses. The $25 application fee will be waived during this event in addition to free prizes and food from The Varsity, thanks to Walton Works.

The Walton Campus is home to programs including culinary arts, precision machining, commercial truck driving, cosmetology, barbering, industrial systems, marketing, nursing and more.

“Prospective students looking to start a new career, change to a different career, meet classmates and staff, or refer a family member or friend to one of the many programs the school offers, this will be the opportunity to do so,” said Lenzy Reid, vice president for student affairs. “There will be an opportunity to meet with program faculty and other staff representatives for financial aid, admissions, adult education, dual enrollment, scholarships, advising, and much more.”

The College offers over 190 certificate, diploma and associate degree options. With online and on-campus classes, and multiple locations, students find Athens Technical College a convenient choice for a career-oriented education at an affordable price.

Tuition-free programs are offered in high-demand career areas through the HOPE Career Grant, which now includes courses in criminal justice. In addition to numerous Financial Aid options, scholarships are also offered through the Athens Tech Foundation.

In addition to the Program Expo, the college will continue to hold information sessions during its regularly scheduled Tech on Tuesday sessions at all campuses, where applicants can also have the application fee waived.

For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 706-355-5000 or admissions@AthensTech.edu.

Athens Technical College has served citizens since 1958 by providing quality educational programs in an 11-county service area. The college offers over 130 program specializations in business, health, technical, and manufacturing-related areas. Students attend on four campuses (Athens-Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Walton) and online plus career academies, adult learning centers, and continuing education opportunities. To learn more visit www.AthensTech.edu.