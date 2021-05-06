Atlanta Gladiators sign on to be headline sponsor for Groovin’ on the Green

Loganville Groovin’ on the Green Summer Concert Series.. Contributed photo

Join Stone Mountain Park as headline sponsors

The City of Loganville will kick off its ninth annual Groovin’ on the Green concert series with Band X on May 21st, and the event continues to grow in its success due in large part to the support from the business community.

Stone Mountain Park last year served as the first-ever headline sponsor for the concert series, and they have signed on to once again serve as a headline sponsor for this year’s Groovin’ on the Green.

“Being a sponsor of Groovin’ on the Green is a great way to reach fun-loving folks who want to have a great time,” said Bill Stephens, CEO of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association. “We are proud to be a headline sponsor!”

The city signed the Atlanta Gladiators to also serve as a headline sponsor for this year’s concert series.

“The Atlanta Gladiators are excited to kick off the 2021-2022 hockey season by partnering with the City of Loganville,” said Jerry James, team president for the professional hockey club. “We are always looking for opportunities that allow us to connect with the communities we serve, and being a headline sponsor for this year’s Groovin’ on the Green is an excellent opportunity.”

Rounding out this year’s concert sponsorship are Precision Planning, Lee’s Collision Center, Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic of Walton, Peach State Credit Union, Loganville Ford, Legacy State Bank, Keck & Wood, Country Financial — Kimberly Tompkins, Creekside Dentistry, Maxie Price Chevrolet, the Walton County Health Department and The Walton Tribune.

Following Band X in the concert series will be the Fleetwood Mac cover band Rumours on June 18; the Swingin’ Medallions on July 16; local band Roadhouse Atlanta on Aug. 20; and the ultimate Eagles tribute band On the Boarder on Sept. 17. Each concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. Beer and wine are permitted and there will be food vendors on site. Those interested in attending the concerts should bring a chair or blanket.

“We are really fortunate to have such great support from our local sponsors as well as Stone Mountain Park and the Atlanta Gladiators,” said Kristy Daniel, events and marketing director for the City of Loganville. “It is through their support we are able to bring these great bands to town and offer these concerts free to the public. So I hope to see everyone at our concerts and please make sure to support our sponsors.”

The dates and times of the concerts are subject to change as a result of the weather or other issues. Make sure to follow the City of Loganville Events page on Facebook for the latest updates on the concert series and other city events.